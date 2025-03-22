Slow Progress in Tribal Museums and Schools Highlights Infrastructure Challenges

A recent report by a parliamentary panel reveals significant delays in the construction of museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters. Despite the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry's support for 11 museums across 10 states, only three have been completed, with no progress on three others.

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment criticized the slow pace, noting that work sanctioned between 2017 and 2020 in several states remains unfinished. The panel urges the ministry to expedite construction, with deadlines looming for 2025 and 2026.

Concurrently, the report raises concerns about the underutilized funds for Eklavya Model Residential Schools. The central government aims to build 728 schools for tribal children, but many still operate in rented facilities. The committee stresses the urgency to resolve land and staffing challenges to ensure funds are effectively employed.

(With inputs from agencies.)