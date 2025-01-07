Delhi High Court Upholds CAT 2024 Results Amid Controversy

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the CAT 2024 results, dismissing a petition that challenged their validity. The court concluded that no substantial reason existed to set aside these results, which are crucial for admissions to IIMs and other business schools.

Petitioning the court was Aditya Kumar Mallick, who alleged an error in the provisional answer key released for the English comprehension section of the examination, administered last November. Mallick contended that despite his objection, backed by renowned faculty and experts from CAT coaching centers, the final answer key was issued unchanged.

In his plea, Mallick criticized IIM Calcutta for hastily announcing the results on December 19, 2024, instead of the expected second week of January 2025. The petitioner called for the results to be annulled and an expert assessment of the correct answers, but the court found no grounds for this request.

