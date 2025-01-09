Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Controversial JEE-Advanced Attempt Reduction

The Supreme Court will examine a plea challenging the reduction of attempts from three to two for JEE-Advanced aspirants. This change by the Joint Admission Board has allegedly impacted thousands of students, leading to criticism against the alterations in eligibility criteria for IIT admissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:19 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Controversial JEE-Advanced Attempt Reduction
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea challenging the reduction of attempts available to aspirants of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced from three to two. The decision by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) has caused significant unrest among students aspiring to enter India's prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

A legal representative for the petitioners argued that the abrupt change in eligibility criteria has denied many students a critical opportunity. The adjustment, made via a press release dated November 18, 2024, is claimed to infringe upon principles of natural justice and legitimate expectation, according to the plea filed by advocate Sanjeet Kumar Trivedi.

The plea demands the revocation of the November 18 notification, stating that the change disqualified several students from attempting the JEE-Advanced 2025 exam. The case is now pending before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, who have decided to tag the present plea with a similar pending matter from January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025