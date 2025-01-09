Supreme Court Reviews Controversial JEE-Advanced Attempt Reduction

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea challenging the reduction of attempts available to aspirants of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced from three to two. The decision by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) has caused significant unrest among students aspiring to enter India's prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

A legal representative for the petitioners argued that the abrupt change in eligibility criteria has denied many students a critical opportunity. The adjustment, made via a press release dated November 18, 2024, is claimed to infringe upon principles of natural justice and legitimate expectation, according to the plea filed by advocate Sanjeet Kumar Trivedi.

The plea demands the revocation of the November 18 notification, stating that the change disqualified several students from attempting the JEE-Advanced 2025 exam. The case is now pending before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, who have decided to tag the present plea with a similar pending matter from January.

