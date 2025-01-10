University of Birmingham's 125th Anniversary: Scholarships for Indian Students

The University of Birmingham is celebrating its 125th anniversary with special scholarships for Indian students, promoting diversity and global education. Students can apply for the 125th Anniversary Scholarships, worth £4,000 to £5,000, for postgraduate Master's degrees starting in September 2025.

This effort aligns with the university's commitment to nurturing international talent and enhancing educational opportunities. The installation of the new Chancellor, Sandie Okoro OBE, marks another milestone, introducing the Chancellor's Scholarships.

Applications for a range of scholarships, with grants up to £15,000, are now open. Indian students are encouraged to apply by the deadline in May 2025. For more information, visit the University of Birmingham's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)