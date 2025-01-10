Left Menu

University of Birmingham's 125th Anniversary: Scholarships for Indian Students

To celebrate its 125th anniversary, the University of Birmingham is offering scholarships to Indian students for postgraduate Master's degrees. With funds ranging from £4,000 to £15,000, the initiative aims to foster diversity and international talent. Key deadlines are set for May 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:59 IST
University of Birmingham's 125th Anniversary: Scholarships for Indian Students
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Birmingham is celebrating its 125th anniversary with special scholarships for Indian students, promoting diversity and global education. Students can apply for the 125th Anniversary Scholarships, worth £4,000 to £5,000, for postgraduate Master's degrees starting in September 2025.

This effort aligns with the university's commitment to nurturing international talent and enhancing educational opportunities. The installation of the new Chancellor, Sandie Okoro OBE, marks another milestone, introducing the Chancellor's Scholarships.

Applications for a range of scholarships, with grants up to £15,000, are now open. Indian students are encouraged to apply by the deadline in May 2025. For more information, visit the University of Birmingham's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025