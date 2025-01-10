Gehlot Criticizes State BJP: Incomplete Projects Stalling Progress
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses the BJP-led state government of stalling projects initiated under his tenure. He cites institutions like Haridev Joshi University and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University, whose relocations are delayed. He stresses that these hold-ups hinder opportunities for the youth, denying Congress due credit.
In a sharp critique, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of hindering the completion of several infrastructure projects initiated during his incumbency.
Gehlot, expressing concerns on the social media platform 'X', alleged that the current administration's reluctance to inaugurate these projects is a strategic move to claim credit for work completed under the previous Congress government.
He specifically mentioned delays in the Haridev Joshi University and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University relocations, despite ready-to-use buildings, affecting new professional development opportunities and growth prospects for Rajasthan's youth.
