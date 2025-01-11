Left Menu

Controversy in Dhanbad: Principal's Order Sparks Outrage

In a Dhanbad school, 80 girls were allegedly ordered to remove their shirts by the principal during a 'pen day' celebration, sparking considerable outrage. Now under investigation, the school's actions have prompted administrative intervention and public outcry over the incident.

Controversy in Dhanbad: Principal's Order Sparks Outrage
The principal of a private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district faces serious allegations after reportedly ordering 80 class 10 girls to remove their shirts. The directive was related to a 'pen day' celebration, where students wrote messages on each other's shirts, sparking immediate controversy.

According to District Commissioner Madhvi Mishra, the incident, which took place in a school in Digwadih, Jorapokhar area, prompted strong reactions from parents. They reported that the students had to return home in just their blazers without shirts underneath after the examination incident. Security concerns and propriety issues have been raised.

Following the parents' complaints, a probe has been initiated by a committee comprising a sub-divisional magistrate, district education officer, and social welfare officer. Local MLA Ragini Singh, who described the situation as 'shameful and unfortunate', accompanied the parents, further highlighting the severity of the situation.

