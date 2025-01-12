Beyond Academics: Narayanan's Call for Holistic Education

V Narayanan, the newly appointed ISRO Chairman, highlighted the need for students to go beyond academics and focus on overall personality development. Speaking on Sunday in his hometown, Narayanan emphasized an educational blend of intellectual and value-based learning as crucial for societal contribution.

Narayanan, ISRO's Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, expressed gratitude to his family and colleagues, and recognized the work of past ISRO leaders. He underlined the agency's commitment to national welfare, stating, 'The organization and country are above individuals.'

Reflecting on PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision for a developed India by 2047, Narayanan urged students to study hard and contribute to the nation's progress. His recent appointment follows the tenure of Chairman S Somanath, set to conclude in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)