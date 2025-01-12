Left Menu

Beyond Academics: Narayanan's Call for Holistic Education

ISRO's new Chairman, V Narayanan, emphasizes the importance of balancing academic and personality development among students. He recommends integrating intellectual and value-based education to serve society. Narayanan acknowledges contributions of past ISRO leaders and expresses gratitude to family, colleagues, and Prime Minister Modi for his appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanyakumari | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

V Narayanan, the newly appointed ISRO Chairman, highlighted the need for students to go beyond academics and focus on overall personality development. Speaking on Sunday in his hometown, Narayanan emphasized an educational blend of intellectual and value-based learning as crucial for societal contribution.

Narayanan, ISRO's Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, expressed gratitude to his family and colleagues, and recognized the work of past ISRO leaders. He underlined the agency's commitment to national welfare, stating, 'The organization and country are above individuals.'

Reflecting on PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision for a developed India by 2047, Narayanan urged students to study hard and contribute to the nation's progress. His recent appointment follows the tenure of Chairman S Somanath, set to conclude in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

