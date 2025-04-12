Nainar Nagenthran Elected President of BJP Tamil Nadu State Unit

Nainar Nagenthran has been appointed as the president of the BJP Tamil Nadu state unit, succeeding K Annamalai. The announcement was made at a party meeting by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Nagenthran, a seasoned politician with previous ministerial experience under the AIADMK regime, pledged to lead the party to victory in the 2026 Assembly elections in alliance with the AIADMK. He highlighted his distinct leadership style as a 'breeze' compared to his predecessor Annamalai's 'storm.'

Emphasizing a vision of dislodging the ruling DMK, outgoing chief Annamalai praised the unity and loyalty within the party ranks. BJP leaders celebrated Nagenthran's election, and AIADMK figures extended their support, looking towards a strong coalition for upcoming political battles.

