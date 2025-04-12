Left Menu

Nainar Nagenthran Elected President of BJP Tamil Nadu State Unit

Nainar Nagenthran has been elected as the president of BJP's Tamil Nadu state unit. The outgoing president, K Annamalai, emphasized the aim to oust the ruling DMK from power. Nagenthran, a former AIADMK minister, expressed optimism about winning the 2026 Assembly elections in alliance with AIADMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:09 IST
Nainar Nagenthran Elected President of BJP Tamil Nadu State Unit
  • Country:
  • India

Nainar Nagenthran has been appointed as the president of the BJP Tamil Nadu state unit, succeeding K Annamalai. The announcement was made at a party meeting by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Nagenthran, a seasoned politician with previous ministerial experience under the AIADMK regime, pledged to lead the party to victory in the 2026 Assembly elections in alliance with the AIADMK. He highlighted his distinct leadership style as a 'breeze' compared to his predecessor Annamalai's 'storm.'

Emphasizing a vision of dislodging the ruling DMK, outgoing chief Annamalai praised the unity and loyalty within the party ranks. BJP leaders celebrated Nagenthran's election, and AIADMK figures extended their support, looking towards a strong coalition for upcoming political battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025