Crime Spree Shocker: Youths Arrested for Delhi Robberies

Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a minor accused of a string of violent robberies that left five individuals wounded, including a police officer, in Adarsh Nagar.

The alleged crimes unfolded in rapid succession, starting at 3.45 am with the first robbery at Indra Nagar. Victims were injured as they resisted the robbers, who were armed with a knife, police confirmed.

Authorities secured confessions from Suraj, involved in multiple theft cases, and his minor accomplice. The investigation led to recovery of stolen goods, including a knife used in the stabbings and a scooter reported stolen.

(With inputs from agencies.)