Crime Spree Shocker: Youths Arrested for Delhi Robberies
Delhi Police apprehended a 19-year-old and a minor for stabbing five people, including a police personnel, during three robberies in Adarsh Nagar. The incidents occurred within hours, injuring Head Constable Jai Bhagwan and others. Accused Suraj and an accomplice confessed, with stolen items recovered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:10 IST
Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a minor accused of a string of violent robberies that left five individuals wounded, including a police officer, in Adarsh Nagar.
The alleged crimes unfolded in rapid succession, starting at 3.45 am with the first robbery at Indra Nagar. Victims were injured as they resisted the robbers, who were armed with a knife, police confirmed.
Authorities secured confessions from Suraj, involved in multiple theft cases, and his minor accomplice. The investigation led to recovery of stolen goods, including a knife used in the stabbings and a scooter reported stolen.
