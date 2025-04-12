Left Menu

Crime Spree Shocker: Youths Arrested for Delhi Robberies

Delhi Police apprehended a 19-year-old and a minor for stabbing five people, including a police personnel, during three robberies in Adarsh Nagar. The incidents occurred within hours, injuring Head Constable Jai Bhagwan and others. Accused Suraj and an accomplice confessed, with stolen items recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:10 IST
Crime Spree Shocker: Youths Arrested for Delhi Robberies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a minor accused of a string of violent robberies that left five individuals wounded, including a police officer, in Adarsh Nagar.

The alleged crimes unfolded in rapid succession, starting at 3.45 am with the first robbery at Indra Nagar. Victims were injured as they resisted the robbers, who were armed with a knife, police confirmed.

Authorities secured confessions from Suraj, involved in multiple theft cases, and his minor accomplice. The investigation led to recovery of stolen goods, including a knife used in the stabbings and a scooter reported stolen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025