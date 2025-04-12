Left Menu

Democratic Erosion at Ambedkar University Sparks Student Outcry

Five students from Ambedkar University Delhi, including student union representatives, were suspended, sparking criticism from the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The suspensions were issued amid protests demanding the reversal of previous disciplinary actions. The university cites obstruction and assault allegations, but the SFI claims repression of student dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:11 IST
Democratic Erosion at Ambedkar University Sparks Student Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has entered the spotlight after the university administration suspended five students, including notable student union members. This action has ignited criticism from the Students' Federation of India (SFI), who accuse the administration of suppressive tactics.

The controversy stems from an ongoing protest led by SFI activists, who have engaged in a sit-in and hunger strike demanding a review of earlier disciplinary measures against three students. These students were removed from campus following a protest linked to a serious incident involving a suicide attempt by a student.

In defense of their decision, the university claims these students obstructed official duties and put personnel in danger. However, according to the SFI, these accusations are a smokescreen to justify what they describe as an 'arbitrary and punitive' silencing of opposing voices. The situation remains tense as protests continue to demand the reversal of all suspensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025