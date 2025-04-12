Democratic Erosion at Ambedkar University Sparks Student Outcry

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has entered the spotlight after the university administration suspended five students, including notable student union members. This action has ignited criticism from the Students' Federation of India (SFI), who accuse the administration of suppressive tactics.

The controversy stems from an ongoing protest led by SFI activists, who have engaged in a sit-in and hunger strike demanding a review of earlier disciplinary measures against three students. These students were removed from campus following a protest linked to a serious incident involving a suicide attempt by a student.

In defense of their decision, the university claims these students obstructed official duties and put personnel in danger. However, according to the SFI, these accusations are a smokescreen to justify what they describe as an 'arbitrary and punitive' silencing of opposing voices. The situation remains tense as protests continue to demand the reversal of all suspensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)