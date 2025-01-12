Himachal's Educational Revamp: Vision for Quality and Accessibility

The Himachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced plans to establish three distinct directorates of education. These would serve different educational levels, from pre-primary to undergraduate studies. The move aims to bolster the quality of education in the state's rural regions.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Rajiv Gandhi day boarding school in Nadaun, CM Sukhu highlighted the government's dedication to improving educational infrastructure. The school, valued at Rs 25 crore, is one of several planned across constituencies to enhance learning opportunities in rural areas.

Beyond education, the government is addressing infrastructure needs, with the chief minister inaugurating a bridge to significantly shorten travel distances in certain districts. This bridge, awaited since 1970, will serve thousands, connecting various panchayats and enhancing accessibility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)