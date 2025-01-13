Education Policy Clash: UGC's New Draft Sparks Political Debate

On Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the Congress party of spreading misinformation regarding the University Grants Commission's (UGC) draft recruitment regulations. Pradhan defended the practice of governors appointing university vice-chancellors, a tradition reportedly established before India's Independence.

The UGC recently unveiled draft regulations intending to redefine the process for appointing assistant professors and vice-chancellors. These changes include granting state governors extensive control over vice-chancellor appointments and permitting non-academic individuals to fill these roles.

Congress's leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the draft as an assault on federalism and state rights. He stressed that the proposal could diminish academic governance. Meanwhile, Pradhan insisted that the regulations adhere to past norms and accused Congress of misleading the public.

