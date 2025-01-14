Left Menu

UGC's Draft Regulations Stir Controversy

The Congress criticizes the draft UGC regulations for appointing teachers and staff, labeling them as 'draconian and anti-Constitution'. They demand immediate withdrawal, citing concerns over increased contractual positions and reduced state power in appointing vice-chancellors, potentially allowing non-academics and RSS affiliates in roles of influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:21 IST
UGC's Draft Regulations Stir Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party has strongly opposed the draft UGC regulations for the appointment of teachers and academic staff, describing them as 'draconian and anti-Constitution'. They are urging for an immediate withdrawal of these proposals.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, highlighted that the UGC has recently unveiled these regulations, which significantly alter the framework for hiring in universities and colleges. A notable concern is the lifting of the 10% limit on contractual professorships, which Congress argues could undermine educational quality and academic independence.

Another contentious point is the shift of powers from state governments to the central government regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors. This change could allow non-academic figures, including those aligned with the RSS, to hold influential positions in academia. Karnataka's Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar has written to the Union Education Minister, aligning with the Congress's call for the draft regulations' withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025