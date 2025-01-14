UGC's Draft Regulations Stir Controversy

The Congress Party has strongly opposed the draft UGC regulations for the appointment of teachers and academic staff, describing them as 'draconian and anti-Constitution'. They are urging for an immediate withdrawal of these proposals.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, highlighted that the UGC has recently unveiled these regulations, which significantly alter the framework for hiring in universities and colleges. A notable concern is the lifting of the 10% limit on contractual professorships, which Congress argues could undermine educational quality and academic independence.

Another contentious point is the shift of powers from state governments to the central government regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors. This change could allow non-academic figures, including those aligned with the RSS, to hold influential positions in academia. Karnataka's Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar has written to the Union Education Minister, aligning with the Congress's call for the draft regulations' withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)