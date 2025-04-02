Left Menu

BJD to Oppose Waqf Bill Over Concerns of Sweeping State Powers

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) plans to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, citing concerns over sweeping state powers over Waqf land and lack of support for Waqf bodies. The BJD demands changes and criticizes the Bill's inability to provide an independent appellate mechanism.

BJD to Oppose Waqf Bill Over Concerns of Sweeping State Powers
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its decision to oppose the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the parliamentary debate. Despite suggestions for amendment being ignored, the party is determined to express its disapproval.

The BJD, led by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, is concerned about the sweeping authority given to state governments concerning Waqf land. According to BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra, this could lead to undue governmental interference.

While the Bill has been modified after the Joint Parliamentary Committee's recommendations, significant issues remain unaddressed. Key among them is the absence of legal backing for Waqf bodies, which Patra believes exposes them to operational inefficiencies and mismanagement. Additionally, the BJD criticizes the absence of an independent appellate mechanism, which could result in biased classification of Waqf properties.

