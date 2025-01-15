Safety Measures Intensified at IIT Madras After Harassment Incident

In a concerning incident, a woman research scholar from IIT Madras faced harassment by a worker near the campus. The situation unfolded on January 14 at a local tea shop in the Velachery-Taramani area.

Male students accompanying her, along with the general public at the scene, intervened to catch the perpetrator and promptly informed law enforcement. The accused, who works at a nearby bakery and has no ties to the institute, was detained by the police.

The institute has since heightened security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras to ensure student safety. IIT Madras has also assured that it is extending full support to the affected scholar.

(With inputs from agencies.)