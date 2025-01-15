Left Menu

Safety Measures Intensified at IIT Madras After Harassment Incident

A woman research scholar from IIT Madras was reportedly harassed by a worker outside the campus. With the help of male students and the public, the worker was apprehended and handed over to the police. IIT Madras has increased campus safety measures following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:11 IST
Safety Measures Intensified at IIT Madras After Harassment Incident
IIT Bombay Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident, a woman research scholar from IIT Madras faced harassment by a worker near the campus. The situation unfolded on January 14 at a local tea shop in the Velachery-Taramani area.

Male students accompanying her, along with the general public at the scene, intervened to catch the perpetrator and promptly informed law enforcement. The accused, who works at a nearby bakery and has no ties to the institute, was detained by the police.

The institute has since heightened security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras to ensure student safety. IIT Madras has also assured that it is extending full support to the affected scholar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025