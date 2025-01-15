Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0: Registration Portal Launched for Feb 2025 Celebration of Civilizational Bonds

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, has officially launched the registration portal for the third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS), set to commence from February 15 to February 24, 2025, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Hosted by IIT Madras, the portal kashitamil.iitm.ac.in will accept registrations until February 1, 2025, for this landmark event.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Secretary, Ministry of Education, Shri Sanjay Kumar; Principal DG, PIB, Shri Dhirendra Ojha; and Additional Secretary, Higher Education, Shri Sunil Kumar Barnwal, alongside other dignitaries.

Significance of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0

Minister Pradhan emphasized the enduring connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, celebrating the initiative’s role in strengthening the civilizational links under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat framework. He noted that this year’s event gains added significance as it coincides with the Mahakumbh and follows the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, providing a profound cultural and spiritual backdrop.

The central theme of this edition is Maharishi Agasthyar, whose contributions to Tamil language, literature, and India’s intellectual traditions will be highlighted. The event aims to further integrate the wealth of Indian knowledge systems, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Expanded Scope and Participation

This year’s KTS will witness the participation of around 1,200 delegates from Tamil Nadu, including:

Students, Teachers, and Writers Farmers and Artisans (Vishwakarma Categories) Professionals and Small Entrepreneurs Women (SHG, Mudra Loan beneficiaries, DBHPS Pracharaks) Start-ups, Innovators, Edu-Tech Experts, and Researchers

Additionally, 200 students of Tamil origin studying in central universities across India will be invited, emphasizing youth engagement. The duration of the program is eight days, with four days dedicated to travel and four for on-site activities.

The journey begins with the first group departing Tamil Nadu on February 13, 2025, and the last group returning on February 26, 2025.

Event Highlights

Exhibition: A showcase of Maharishi Agasthyar’s contributions to health, philosophy, science, literature, linguistics, and more.

Cultural Programs: Seminars, workshops, and book launches.

Competitions and Awareness Campaigns: Pre-event activities in Tamil Nadu and major cities globally with Tamil diaspora.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 will continue its legacy of fostering knowledge exchange and cultural unity, a hallmark of the previous editions held in 2022 (one month) and 2023 (fortnight).

A Multi-Ministerial Effort

The event is spearheaded by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with various ministries, including Culture, Textiles, Railways, Tourism, and Food Processing, as well as the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Key implementing agencies include IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), with IIT Madras managing registrations and logistics for Tamil Nadu delegates.

The previous edition, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, saw innovative additions such as real-time, app-based Tamil translations of his speech, enhancing inclusivity for Tamil delegates.

A Celebration of India’s Cultural Unity

Shri Pradhan called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to wholeheartedly participate in the event, which aims to rediscover and celebrate the historic ties between two of India’s oldest cultural centers. With its expanded scope and enhanced focus on youth participation, KTS 3.0 promises to be a transformative experience for delegates, celebrating the unity in diversity of India’s rich heritage.