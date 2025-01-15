CBI Cracks Down on NEET-UG 2024 Impersonation Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a new case concerning alleged impersonation by four candidates appearing for NEET-UG 2024 in Bihar's Purnea, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Acting upon a request from the state government, the CBI has taken over the investigation from the Bihar Police.

The principal of SRDAV public school, a center for the exam on May 5 last year, reported biometric discrepancies, hinting at four individuals impersonating the actual candidates, leading to fraud charges in an FIR.

Accusations include Nitish Kumar from Bhojpur appearing for Ashish Kumar of Mujaffarpur, and others committing similar acts of deceit.

The NEET-UG, led by the National Testing Agency, serves as a gateway for medical courses in numerous institutions, marking an attendance of over 23 lakh candidates on May 5, 2024. The issue has spiraled into a significant political controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)