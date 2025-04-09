Tragic Lightning Strikes in Bihar Leave 13 Dead

In a tragic series of events, lightning strikes claimed 13 lives across four districts in Bihar, according to a statement released by the chief minister's office on Wednesday.

The districts of Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Samastipur reported fatalities. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each family affected.

The call for public safety measures was reiterated, as the Bihar Economic Survey reported 275 lightning-related deaths in the previous year, highlighting an ongoing public safety challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)