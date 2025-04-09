Tragic Lightning Strikes in Bihar Leave 13 Dead
Thirteen people in Bihar were killed by lightning, with deaths reported in four districts. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered condolences and financial aid to families. The state experienced 275 lightning-related fatalities in 2023, underscoring the need for public safety advisories.
In a tragic series of events, lightning strikes claimed 13 lives across four districts in Bihar, according to a statement released by the chief minister's office on Wednesday.
The districts of Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Samastipur reported fatalities. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each family affected.
The call for public safety measures was reiterated, as the Bihar Economic Survey reported 275 lightning-related deaths in the previous year, highlighting an ongoing public safety challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
