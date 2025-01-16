The Growing Movement to Ban Cellphones in Schools

In a bipartisan move sweeping the nation, many states are opting to ban student cellphones during school hours. Governors Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Gavin Newsom have surprisingly found common ground on this controversial issue.

The push for these bans comes amid rising concerns over the impact of screen time on children's mental health and teacher frustration over classroom distractions. Critics argue that the bans do not address deeper issues, like social media's impact.

Despite opposition citing emergencies and communication needs, at least eight states have jumped on board. The debate continues as others consider adopting similar policies.

