Kejriwal Calls for Youth Retention Amid Overseas Tragedies
Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the BJP-led Central government for India's poor education system and lack of opportunities, factors he claims are pushing youths to seek opportunities abroad. This follows the tragic death of a Telengana student in the US, highlighting the need for better domestic prospects.
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has criticized India's education system and opportunity landscape, pointing at them as reasons why young Indians are seeking prospects abroad.
His statement comes in the wake of a tragic incident involving K Ravi Teja, a 26-year-old student from Telangana, who was shot dead in the US while searching for employment after completing his MS degree. Teja's death has sparked demands for government action.
Kejriwal has urged the central government to focus on providing quality education and opportunities domestically to retain the country's youth. He also called for assistance in repatriating Teja's remains, citing similar incidents as a growing concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
