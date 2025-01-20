Left Menu

Odisha Revamps Education with 'Sishu Vatika'

The Odisha government will enforce a new rule starting from the 2025-26 academic year, setting the age requirement for Class-1 enrolment at 6-plus years by September 1. Primary schools will introduce a pre-school class called 'Sishu Vatika', accommodating children aged 5-6 years following the National Curriculum Framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Government has announced a significant change in the academic enrolment structure, fixing the required age for Class-1 at 6-plus years by September 1 starting from the 2025-26 session. This decision was made public via an official notification on Monday.

As part of this educational reform, primary schools across the state will introduce an additional pre-school class designated as 'Sishu Vatika', aimed at children aged between 5 and 6 years. The move is expected to provide a structured learning environment before students transition to formal schooling.

The curriculum overhaul will implement the National Curriculum Framework Foundational Stage in phases, beginning with the 2025-26 academic year, ensuring that the education system aligns with national standards while catering to early childhood developmental needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

