Harvard Enhances Protections for Jewish Students Amid Antisemitism Allegations

Harvard University has reached a settlement in two lawsuits accusing it of fostering an environment of antisemitism, agreeing to provide stronger protections for its Jewish students.

The prestigious institution will implement the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism to determine if discrimination violates its policies, as part of the settlement announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, Harvard is required to post an FAQ document online, report yearly on discrimination responses, and offer expert antisemitism training for staff handling complaints. The lawsuits were linked to wider claims against universities after an October 2023 conflict in Gaza. Monetary terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, and Harvard has not admitted any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)