Brewing Opportunities: Fair Shot's Impact on Young Adults with Learning Disabilities
Fair Shot, a London coffee shop and training center, helps young adults with learning disabilities secure paid jobs. Established by Bianca Tavella, it partners with various companies to provide training, securing employment for its graduates and positively impacting inclusivity in the workforce.
The familiar sounds of a bustling coffee shop echo inside Fair Shot, an ordinary cafe with an extraordinary mission. This London-based establishment doubles as a training ground for young adults with learning disabilities.
In England, only 4.8% of individuals with learning disabilities had paid employment in 2022-2023, according to the government's annual survey. Fair Shot founder Bianca Tavella is on a mission to change this statistic. 'I'm so proud that I got a paid job,' shared Aya Bider, a program graduate now employed at LVMH after numerous rejections.
Fair Shot offers tailored support for individuals with autism, Down syndrome, and other conditions, training 15 students annually. Partnering with 19 employers, including Goldman Sachs and The Ivy, Fair Shot ensures successful integration into the workforce. Through its initiatives, the charity aims to promote inclusivity across industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Khaleda Zia's Journey to Health: BNP Leader Departs for London Medical Care
Anil Agarwal Revives London's Riverside Studio as a Cultural Hub
Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Digital Transition in Employment Sector
Controlled Explosions Conducted Amid Vehicle Investigation in London
Khaleda Zia's Journey: From Conviction to Reunion and Treatment in London