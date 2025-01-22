PhD Admission Dilemma at Himachal Pradesh University: Irregularities Spotlight UIT

The Himachal Pradesh University has come under investigation after allegations of irregular PhD admissions in its University Institute of Technology (UIT) surfaced. State authorities have instructed the university to thoroughly investigate the claims and enforce appropriate actions to resolve the matter.

Abhishek Sharma, a Gurugram-based resident hailing from Himachal Pradesh, cited that 27 departments at the university, excluding UIT, adhered to proper admission channels through NET-JRF, CSIR JRF, or equivalent scholarships. Unlike these departments, UIT allegedly admitted a non-scholarship student, countering the advertised requirements.

Despite receiving only one application, UIT Director Amarjeet Singh explained that the PhD program's enrolment procedures are still ongoing, with a decision pending from a designated standing committee. The university's commitment to transparency and protocol integrity remains under scrutiny amid these discrepancies.

