Rithika S K Shines as National Winner in Prestigious IET India Scholarship
Rithika S K, a student from KCG College of Technology, has been declared the national winner of the IET India Scholarship Award. Her solar-powered healthcare kiosk innovation stood out among 43,971 applicants, earning her a ₹3 lakh scholarship. This year's finalists were all women, highlighting female leadership in India's tech scene.
Rithika S K from KCG College of Technology emerged as the national winner of the 9th edition of the IET India Scholarship Award, a top honor for undergraduate engineers in India.
From 43,971 applicants, Rithika's solar-powered healthcare kiosk, HEKIO, impressed judges in the rigorous evaluation process, securing her the title and a ₹3 lakh scholarship. Her achievement reflects a commitment to societal impact and engineering excellence.
This year was particularly significant for gender representation as all five national finalists were women, marking a milestone in showcasing female talent and leadership in engineering. The IET India Scholarship Award continues to nurture future tech leaders through its comprehensive, merit-based evaluations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
