Rithika S K Shines as National Winner in Prestigious IET India Scholarship

Rithika S K from KCG College of Technology emerged as the national winner of the 9th edition of the IET India Scholarship Award, a top honor for undergraduate engineers in India.

From 43,971 applicants, Rithika's solar-powered healthcare kiosk, HEKIO, impressed judges in the rigorous evaluation process, securing her the title and a ₹3 lakh scholarship. Her achievement reflects a commitment to societal impact and engineering excellence.

This year was particularly significant for gender representation as all five national finalists were women, marking a milestone in showcasing female talent and leadership in engineering. The IET India Scholarship Award continues to nurture future tech leaders through its comprehensive, merit-based evaluations.

