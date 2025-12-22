Left Menu

Rithika S K Shines as National Winner in Prestigious IET India Scholarship

Rithika S K, a student from KCG College of Technology, has been declared the national winner of the IET India Scholarship Award. Her solar-powered healthcare kiosk innovation stood out among 43,971 applicants, earning her a ₹3 lakh scholarship. This year's finalists were all women, highlighting female leadership in India's tech scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:28 IST
Rithika S K Shines as National Winner in Prestigious IET India Scholarship
Scholarship
  • Country:
  • India

Rithika S K from KCG College of Technology emerged as the national winner of the 9th edition of the IET India Scholarship Award, a top honor for undergraduate engineers in India.

From 43,971 applicants, Rithika's solar-powered healthcare kiosk, HEKIO, impressed judges in the rigorous evaluation process, securing her the title and a ₹3 lakh scholarship. Her achievement reflects a commitment to societal impact and engineering excellence.

This year was particularly significant for gender representation as all five national finalists were women, marking a milestone in showcasing female talent and leadership in engineering. The IET India Scholarship Award continues to nurture future tech leaders through its comprehensive, merit-based evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

