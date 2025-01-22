Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Sikkim Engineering College

A female engineering student from Assam tragically died after allegedly jumping from her hostel building at a private college in Sikkim. Authorities are investigating whether it was a fall or suicide. This marks the second incident at the same hostel in less than a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:36 IST
  India

A female BTech student at a private engineering college in Sikkim's Pakyong district has died after reportedly jumping off the eighth floor of her hostel building. Local police confirmed the incident, stating that the student, originally from Assam, succumbed to her injuries after being transferred to a nearby hospital.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, with police refraining from ruling out either accidental fall or suicide. This marks a troubling recurrence at the institution, as another student had suffered a fatal fall from the same hostel's seventh floor in May 2024.

Community members and academic circles are anxiously awaiting the findings as police intensify their inquiries to uncover the precise nature of these disturbing events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

