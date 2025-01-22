Tragic Incident at Sikkim Engineering College

A female BTech student at a private engineering college in Sikkim's Pakyong district has died after reportedly jumping off the eighth floor of her hostel building. Local police confirmed the incident, stating that the student, originally from Assam, succumbed to her injuries after being transferred to a nearby hospital.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, with police refraining from ruling out either accidental fall or suicide. This marks a troubling recurrence at the institution, as another student had suffered a fatal fall from the same hostel's seventh floor in May 2024.

Community members and academic circles are anxiously awaiting the findings as police intensify their inquiries to uncover the precise nature of these disturbing events.

