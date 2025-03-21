Controversy Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Remark in Assam Assembly
Opposition MLAs in Assam demanded a condemnation motion against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi for his 'mini Bangladesh' comment about Dhubri district. Congress leader Debabrata Saikia and AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam criticized the remark as an insult to Assam, urging legislative action. The Speaker did not conclude the debate.
In a heated session on Friday, Assam's Opposition legislators called for a condemnation motion against BJP parliamentarian Sudhanshu Trivedi. The call came after his contentious statement referring to Dhubri district as 'mini Bangladesh' during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha.
Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition from the Congress party, voiced the demand, deeming Trivedi's comment an affront to the state of Assam, and urging the assembly to formally denounce it. His stand found support from AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam, who questioned the government's stance on Dhubri's statehood.
Although Speaker Biswajit Daimary expressed willingness to offer his perspective on the issue, the assembly session moved forward without resolving the matter, leaving the appeal for a condemnation motion unaddressed.
