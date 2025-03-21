Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Remark in Assam Assembly

Opposition MLAs in Assam demanded a condemnation motion against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi for his 'mini Bangladesh' comment about Dhubri district. Congress leader Debabrata Saikia and AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam criticized the remark as an insult to Assam, urging legislative action. The Speaker did not conclude the debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:40 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Remark in Assam Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session on Friday, Assam's Opposition legislators called for a condemnation motion against BJP parliamentarian Sudhanshu Trivedi. The call came after his contentious statement referring to Dhubri district as 'mini Bangladesh' during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition from the Congress party, voiced the demand, deeming Trivedi's comment an affront to the state of Assam, and urging the assembly to formally denounce it. His stand found support from AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam, who questioned the government's stance on Dhubri's statehood.

Although Speaker Biswajit Daimary expressed willingness to offer his perspective on the issue, the assembly session moved forward without resolving the matter, leaving the appeal for a condemnation motion unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025