Controversy Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Remark in Assam Assembly

In a heated session on Friday, Assam's Opposition legislators called for a condemnation motion against BJP parliamentarian Sudhanshu Trivedi. The call came after his contentious statement referring to Dhubri district as 'mini Bangladesh' during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition from the Congress party, voiced the demand, deeming Trivedi's comment an affront to the state of Assam, and urging the assembly to formally denounce it. His stand found support from AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam, who questioned the government's stance on Dhubri's statehood.

Although Speaker Biswajit Daimary expressed willingness to offer his perspective on the issue, the assembly session moved forward without resolving the matter, leaving the appeal for a condemnation motion unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)