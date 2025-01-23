Left Menu

Gujarat Court Upholds Teacher Appointment Rule Amid Minority Dispute

The Gujarat High Court dismissed petitions challenging the 2021 amendment to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Act by minority institutions. The amendment allows the state to set rules for teacher appointments at private schools, allegedly infringing on minority rights under Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:44 IST
Gujarat Court Upholds Teacher Appointment Rule Amid Minority Dispute
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has dismissed a series of petitions brought by minority educational institutions challenging a 2021 amendment to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Act. The contentious amendment empowers the state to establish rules governing the appointment of teachers in private schools.

Petitioners argued that the amendment infringes upon the constitutional rights of religious and linguistic minorities to manage their own educational bodies. Citing Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution, the institutions contested that this legislative change was both unjustified and unlawful.

The state government, however, defended the new law, asserting its aim to ensure a transparent and merit-based selection process for educational staff. The amendment defines the conditions for appointments, promotions, and terminations in private secondary schools, granting expanded roles to the state education board and the Gujarat State School Service Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025