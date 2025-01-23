Gujarat Court Upholds Teacher Appointment Rule Amid Minority Dispute

The Gujarat High Court has dismissed a series of petitions brought by minority educational institutions challenging a 2021 amendment to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Act. The contentious amendment empowers the state to establish rules governing the appointment of teachers in private schools.

Petitioners argued that the amendment infringes upon the constitutional rights of religious and linguistic minorities to manage their own educational bodies. Citing Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution, the institutions contested that this legislative change was both unjustified and unlawful.

The state government, however, defended the new law, asserting its aim to ensure a transparent and merit-based selection process for educational staff. The amendment defines the conditions for appointments, promotions, and terminations in private secondary schools, granting expanded roles to the state education board and the Gujarat State School Service Commission.

