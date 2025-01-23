Building Bridges: China's Commitment to Global Supply Chain Stability
China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander in The Hague, expressing China's readiness to enhance mutual trust and collaboration. The focus was on maintaining the stability and efficiency of the global supply chain, as reported by China's foreign ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:59 IST
China's Vice Premier, Ding Xuexiang, emphasized the importance of mutual trust and collaboration during a meeting with the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander in The Hague.
He assured that China is prepared to work alongside the Netherlands to ensure the global supply chain remains stable and efficient.
This development was reported by China's foreign ministry, highlighting the commitment to international cooperation in trade and logistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LEAP India Acquires CHEP India: A Sustainable Supply Chain Revolution
LEAP India Acquires CHEP India, Strengthening Sustainable Supply Chain Solutions
Conflict Coltan: A Dark Supply Chain Tale
KredX Receives RBI Nod for DTX Launch, Revolutionizes Supply Chain Finance
SSCL Asia 2025: Pioneering the Future of Smart Supply Chains