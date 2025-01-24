Kharge Calls for Swift Approval for Central University of Karnataka Projects

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to hasten the approval of significant proposals concerning the Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, currently stalled at the Centre.

Emphasizing the university's pivotal role as an educational hub not only for Kalaburagi but also for the entire Karnataka and surrounding regions, Kharge highlighted the necessity of the Central Government's consistent support for the university's growth through new departments, teaching roles, and infrastructure.

Kharge pointed out that crucial sanctioning of teaching roles and infrastructure projects, including hostels, await governmental approval. These developments are vital for addressing regional educational gaps and fostering growth in underprivileged areas.

