SLS Pune Leads Innovative Climate Change Legal Education

Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune took a transformative step in climate change legal education by participating in the Final Conference and Project Meeting on Curriculum Development for Climate Change Policy and Law. Held at Hue University, Vietnam, this collaborative event brought together institutions from Asia and Europe to address global environmental challenges.

Professor Shashikala Gurpur of SLS Pune presented a keynote on the necessity of climate change law education, outlining a comprehensive curriculum combining law, science, technology, and management. The new 12-month LLM program is set to begin in the 2025-2026 academic year, focusing on closing gaps in Asian environmental law education.

The conference, featuring experts like Dr. Matthew Blackett and Dr. Albert Ruda, provided insights into climate change science and litigation. Cultural visits enriched discussions, highlighting SIU's commitment to equipping future legal professionals with skills to tackle complex environmental issues worldwide.

