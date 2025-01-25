Empowering India's Future: PM-YASASVI's Game-Changing Initiative

The PM-YASASVI scheme has invited approximately 400 students from 21 states as special guests to witness the Republic Day parade, officials announced on Saturday.

The students are from Other Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, and Denotified and Nomadic Tribes, reflecting a broad spectrum of India's marginalized communities.

A special programme, organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will honor these achievers on Monday. Further recognitions are planned for January 28 and late February, celebrating the government's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

