Empowering India's Future: PM-YASASVI's Game-Changing Initiative
About 400 students from OBC, EBC, and DNT groups will attend the Republic Day parade as special guests under the PM-YASASVI scheme. The initiative aims to empower marginalized groups through education and social inclusion. Union Minister Virendra Kumar praised the scheme as a step towards achieving social justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:13 IST
- India
The PM-YASASVI scheme has invited approximately 400 students from 21 states as special guests to witness the Republic Day parade, officials announced on Saturday.
The students are from Other Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, and Denotified and Nomadic Tribes, reflecting a broad spectrum of India's marginalized communities.
A special programme, organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will honor these achievers on Monday. Further recognitions are planned for January 28 and late February, celebrating the government's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'
