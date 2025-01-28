Left Menu

China's Ambitious Plan to Combat Childhood Obesity through Physical Education

China aims to integrate physical education into the core curriculum, treating it equally with other subjects as part of a holistic educational approach. The increase in childhood obesity has prompted this shift, mandating two hours of physical activity daily to improve students' health and overall development.

Updated: 28-01-2025 07:33 IST
In a bid to tackle rising childhood obesity, China is placing greater emphasis on physical education in schools. Authorities are now positioning it as a primary subject, equivalent to core classes such as Chinese, math, and English. Efforts are aimed at nurturing well-rounded students and fostering a 'strong education nation' by 2035.

Following a nationwide shortage of physical education teachers, particularly in rural regions, the Ministry of Education is encouraging the recruitment of retired athletes and military veterans to bridge the gap. Equal pay and performance-based incentives are being introduced for physical education staff to enhance the appeal of these positions.

Childhood obesity has been climbing since 2019, propelled by pandemic-induced inactivity and poor dietary habits. With obesity rates expected to rise alongside China's economic challenges, the nation's health authorities underscore the urgent need for these educational reforms.

