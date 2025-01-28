Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic is poised to resign following widespread protests, reports the Tanjug news agency. This resignation marks the most significant governmental departure since protests engulfed the nation.

Citizens have been rallying daily, particularly since the tragic collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad last November, which resulted in 15 fatalities.

Demonstrators, including students, teachers, and workers, allege the disaster is rooted in governmental corruption under populist President Aleksandar Vucic. An official has declined to comment on the situation.

