Serbian Unrest: Prime Minister Vucevic Resigns Amidst Protests
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic is expected to resign, becoming the highest-ranking official to step down amidst mass protests. These protests erupted following a deadly roof collapse at a Novi Sad railway station, with citizens blaming government corruption under President Aleksandar Vucic.
Updated: 28-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:30 IST
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic is poised to resign following widespread protests, reports the Tanjug news agency. This resignation marks the most significant governmental departure since protests engulfed the nation.
Citizens have been rallying daily, particularly since the tragic collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad last November, which resulted in 15 fatalities.
Demonstrators, including students, teachers, and workers, allege the disaster is rooted in governmental corruption under populist President Aleksandar Vucic. An official has declined to comment on the situation.
