NSE's Student Skill Boosting Initiative in Chhattisgarh

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has joined forces with the Chhattisgarh government to roll out a skill-building initiative aimed at empowering the youth in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

According to an official statement, the programme seeks to increase awareness, build necessary skills, and create employment and self-employment opportunities across the state. This effort aligns with major themes of the Union Budget 2024 and the New Education Policy (2020), focusing on skill development.

The initiative leverages NSE's market leadership to create a capable talent pool, driving economic growth in the state. Officials note the programme's potential to democratize financial knowledge, aiding Chhattisgarh's path towards economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)