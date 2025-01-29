Aakash Educational Services Aims to Double Revenue with New IIT-JEE Initiatives

Aakash Educational Services, a test preparation firm, plans to double its revenue from engineering courses within the next three to four academic years, according to a company official.

The firm announced the launch of Aakash Invictus, an AI-supported test preparation program for the IIT-JEE, available in 25 cities. The program aims to attract students in grades 10 and 11, with the online version offered at a reduced price nationwide.

The initiative addresses growing parental dissatisfaction with remote coaching centers and the rising enrollment of female students in professional courses. Aakash plans to expand its services to 125 cities this year through a mix of classroom and digital offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)