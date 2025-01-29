Left Menu

Aakash Educational Services Aims to Double Revenue with New IIT-JEE Initiatives

Aakash Educational Services is poised to double its revenue from engineering courses within three to four years by launching a new AI-supported test preparation program, Aakash Invictus, across 25 cities. The initiative addresses parental concerns over distant coaching centers and aims to provide local, trusted educational support.

  • Country:
  • India

Aakash Educational Services, a test preparation firm, plans to double its revenue from engineering courses within the next three to four academic years, according to a company official.

The firm announced the launch of Aakash Invictus, an AI-supported test preparation program for the IIT-JEE, available in 25 cities. The program aims to attract students in grades 10 and 11, with the online version offered at a reduced price nationwide.

The initiative addresses growing parental dissatisfaction with remote coaching centers and the rising enrollment of female students in professional courses. Aakash plans to expand its services to 125 cities this year through a mix of classroom and digital offerings.

