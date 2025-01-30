Left Menu

U.N. Appeals for Crucial Funding: Lives Hang in the Balance

The U.N. human rights chief has appealed for $500 million in funding for 2025 to support investigations into human rights abuses worldwide. The U.N. human rights office faces chronic funding shortages, exacerbated by potential U.S. foreign aid cuts, impacting its ability to address global human rights challenges effectively.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. human rights chief has urgently called for $500 million in funding to address global human rights abuses for 2025, highlighting that lives hang in the balance. The U.N. human rights office struggles with constant funding shortages, worsened by cuts to U.S. foreign aid under former President Donald Trump, affecting its mission from Syria to Sudan.

OHCHR's funding efforts include monitoring human rights violations in northern Ethiopia post the 2020-2022 civil war and peace initiatives in Colombia, relying heavily on donations beyond allocated U.N. member state funds. Without adequate funding, major human rights challenges are likely to persist or worsen.

High Commissioner Volker Turk warned that failure to meet the funding targets could leave individuals vulnerable to illegal detention, unreported violations, and unprotected human rights defenders. Despite support from various countries and the European Union, OHCHR secured only half of its required $500 million budget last year.

