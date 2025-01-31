Revamping Education: Goa's Embrace of NEP 2020

Goa's educational landscape is undergoing significant changes with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, vocational training has become an integral part of the curriculum, offering students the chance to pursue skills that align with their interests.

NEP 2020, introduced by the Modi government, mandates the inclusion of vocational education, art education, and Interdisciplinary Areas Environment Education in schools. These changes mark a shift from previous policies where vocational training was optional. Now, it's compulsory, and vocational teachers are being deployed across schools in Goa.

The policy not only enhances educational flexibility but also aims to equip students with diverse skills, from coding and robotics to performing arts. By reducing the traditional burdens of education, such as heavy school bags, Goa is paving the way for a holistic learning environment. The broadened curriculum and approach offer students and teachers the liberty to explore a wide array of subjects, merging art with technical education.

