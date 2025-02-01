Babies as Little Linguists: Learning Language at Four Months

In a surprising revelation, a recent study published in Developmental Science has found that infants as young as four months are already learning the intricate details of how sounds are physically created. This challenges the earlier belief that babies begin grasping language patterns between six and twelve months of age.

According to the study, this innate ability allows babies to discern and associate sounds even from unfamiliar languages, shedding light on their natural capacity to learn. This early detection and association could provide a valuable window for addressing potential speech or language delays much sooner than previously thought.

The research also opens up intriguing questions, such as babies' ability to differentiate voicing and how growing up in a bilingual environment might influence their linguistic skills. These findings underscore the complexity and adaptability of babies' cognitive development, paving the way for new approaches in early language education.

