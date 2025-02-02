Tragic Student Suicide Sparks Accountability Demand in Kerala
Rahul Gandhi called for accountability following a student's suicide due to bullying in a Kerala school. He emphasized no child should endure such torment and highlighted the responsibility of both bullies and passive onlookers. Kerala's General Education Minister plans a comprehensive investigation into the incident.
The Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his condolences over the tragic suicide of a Kerala school student, Mihir Ahammed, attributed to bullying.
Gandhi urged for accountability of both the bullies and those who failed to intervene, stressing that schools should be a safe space for students.
Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has ordered an investigation, stating that appropriate laws will be amended if necessary to prevent similar incidents.
