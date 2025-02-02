Tragic Student Suicide Sparks Accountability Demand in Kerala

The Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his condolences over the tragic suicide of a Kerala school student, Mihir Ahammed, attributed to bullying.

Gandhi urged for accountability of both the bullies and those who failed to intervene, stressing that schools should be a safe space for students.

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has ordered an investigation, stating that appropriate laws will be amended if necessary to prevent similar incidents.

