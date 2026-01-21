Rahul Gandhi Rallies Congress: Facing Corruption with Warrior Spirit

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, addressed party district unit chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand, reiterating the need to tackle the challenges posed by what he termed as a 'corrupt' regime. Gandhi urged them to embrace their roles fearlessly and work with unwavering dedication to bolster the Congress organization.

This meeting, held during Gandhi's visit to Kurukshetra, formed part of a training camp aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level. Gandhi emphasized the value of unity and equality, encouraging Congress workers to respect all religions while remaining vigilant against those who seek to divide communities along religious or caste lines.

Gandhi also highlighted the necessity of promoting the party's policies and holding discussions on the Modi government's actions regarding the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. He called for strict discipline within the party ranks and warned against any anti-party activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)