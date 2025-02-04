Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Orebro School

A tragic shooting incident has occurred at an adult school in Orebro, Sweden, leaving five people injured, according to local police reports on Tuesday.

Authorities have classified the event as attempted murder, arson, and aggravated weapons offence. The Risbergska school, part of a larger campus housing schools for children, was the epicenter of the attack. Emergency services swiftly responded, and four individuals were taken to Orebro University Hospital, though their current condition remains unknown.

Students at the affected and nearby schools have been held indoors as a precaution. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer expressed profound concern over the violent attack and assured that the government remains in close communication with law enforcement as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)