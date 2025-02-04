Tragedy Strikes Swedish School: Gunman Injures Five in Orebro

A shooting incident at an adult education school in Orebro, Sweden, left five individuals wounded on Tuesday. According to police, the attack occurred at the Risbergska school, which serves adults who did not complete their education. The suspected gunman is reportedly among the injured, and authorities are continuing to search for additional victims.

Swedish police have yet to determine the perpetrator's motive, but they have initiated an investigation into attempted murder, arson, and aggravated weapons offenses. Officers were met with smoke upon entering the crime scene, adding complexity to the ongoing operation. Local media reports, citing anonymous sources, suggest several fatalities, though police have not confirmed this.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the event as a painful day for Sweden, expressing empathy for those whose school day turned into a frightening ordeal. Meanwhile, Sweden grapples with a surge in gun violence tied to gang activities, although fatal school attacks remain rare.

(With inputs from agencies.)