Kenny Morolong Calls for Public-Private Collaboration to Bridge Digital Divide in Schools

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has emphasized the importance of collaboration between the private and public sectors in shaping a better future for South African children and addressing the digital divide in education.

Speaking during the government’s Back-to-School programme in Cape Town, Western Cape, on Tuesday, Morolong underscored the necessity of equipping learners with digital skills to prepare them for the evolving job market.

MTN’s "Connecting Every Child" Initiative Transforming Special Needs Schools

As part of the initiative, the Deputy Minister visited special needs schools that have benefited from MTN’s "Connecting Every Child" programme, which is a partnership between the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT). This initiative aims to provide schools with digital devices and educational content, ensuring that all learners have access to the tools necessary for modern education.

Morolong highlighted the role of the private sector in fostering development and investing in youth, noting that their participation is essential to strengthening Africa’s economic and educational landscape.

“I commend MTN for going beyond their core business to make a meaningful impact in education. This initiative reflects the potential of public-private partnerships in building a digitally inclusive society,” he stated.

Transforming Education Through Technology

The Deputy Minister toured Jan Kriel School in Kuils River and Rusthof LSEN (Learners with Special Educational Needs) School in Onverwacht, both of which recently received state-of-the-art computer labs from MTN.

Jan Kriel School, which has been dedicated to supporting learners with special needs for 88 years, welcomed its new laboratory with enthusiasm. Principal Gerrit Odendaal expressed appreciation for the upgrade, noting that the new digital resources have revolutionized learning at the school.

“The introduction of this technology is critical for our learners' independence. When they leave school, they won’t always have a teacher or parents to guide them, but they will have access to digital tools that empower them,” Odendaal said.

The school’s new lab features 28 laptops, an interactive whiteboard, and printers. The facilities have replaced an outdated computer room that lacked essential resources for learners with special needs. The lab also includes customized keyboards with color-coded keys and special trackpads designed for students developing motor skills.

“You should have seen their faces the day they walked into that lab for the first time. They are now eager for their computer lessons, always asking, ‘Ma’am, when is the next class?’ It’s inspiring to see learning become exciting and engaging,” Odendaal added.

MTN’s Commitment to Digital Inclusion

Western Cape MTN General Manager, Noluthando Pama, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to ensuring that all South Africans benefit from a connected digital world.

“As MTN, our mission is to provide connectivity to underserved communities. We selected this school because we recognize the significant need for digital resources in special education,” Pama stated.

MTN has also installed a network mast at the school to improve internet connectivity, ensuring that learners and educators have access to high-speed digital resources.

The Power of Public-Private Partnerships

Pama emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration in achieving sustainable economic and educational progress.

“Public-private partnerships are key to national development. What the Government of National Unity (GNU) is doing by engaging businesses through platforms like Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) aligns with our approach. MTN is not just about selling airtime and data—we are deeply invested in empowering communities through education,” she said.

She further stressed that without corporate participation, addressing youth unemployment and the digital divide would be an immense challenge.

“The government’s budget is limited, but with partnerships like this, we can create more opportunities for our youth. When businesses and government work together, we can make meaningful progress in education and employment creation,” Pama concluded.

The Back-to-School programme continues to expand across the country, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving education through innovation and collaboration. With more private sector partners joining the initiative, South Africa is moving closer to a digitally inclusive future for all learners.