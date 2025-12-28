Remembering 'Captain': A Political Icon's Enduring Legacy in Tamil Nadu

On Sunday, leaders from various political parties in Tamil Nadu gathered to pay floral tributes at the memorial of DMDK founder Vijayakanth, affectionately known as 'Captain,' on his second death anniversary.

Chief Minister M K Stalin remembered Vijayakanth for his welfare-focused work, describing him as compassionate and large-hearted. Stalin remarked that the late leader won limitless admiration for his empathy towards the underprivileged and his dedication to helping others. Joining him were Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, alongside other political figures who visited the samadhi at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu.

The observance resembled a pilgrimage, with admirers placing newborns on the memorial and many donning traditional black attire, similar to Sabarimala devotees. Led by his wife Premalatha, Vijayakanth's family and party members organized a peace march, marking the anniversary as 'Guru Pooja'. The DMDK state headquarters saw a steady stream of visitors showing their respect throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)