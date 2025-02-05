Left Menu

Building Resilience: A Call for Safe Practices

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik promotes disaster risk reduction through safe practices, highlighting this at a book launch in Palghar. The book, inspired by UNICEF's educational framework, aims to educate students on disaster management. Emphasizing shared responsibility, Naik encouraged awareness and preparedness to mitigate disaster risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has called for the adoption of safe practices to reduce disaster-related risks. He made the appeal during a book launch event in Palghar on Wednesday.

The newly launched book, developed with students in mind, is aligned with UNICEF's 'Children and Disasters: Building Resilience through Education' framework, as reported by officials. Minister Naik emphasized that safety is a communal duty that demands both awareness and preparedness.

This initiative underscores the importance of collective responsibility and education in minimizing the impact of potential disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

