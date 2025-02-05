Building Resilience: A Call for Safe Practices

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has called for the adoption of safe practices to reduce disaster-related risks. He made the appeal during a book launch event in Palghar on Wednesday.

The newly launched book, developed with students in mind, is aligned with UNICEF's 'Children and Disasters: Building Resilience through Education' framework, as reported by officials. Minister Naik emphasized that safety is a communal duty that demands both awareness and preparedness.

This initiative underscores the importance of collective responsibility and education in minimizing the impact of potential disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)