Unfulfilled Promises: SLST 2016 Aspirants Rally for Justice

Hundreds of frustrated job seekers took to the streets of Kolkata on Thursday, demanding action from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding their appointments post the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST).

The protesters, claiming to have cleared the SLST in 2016 without receiving appointment letters, rallied from Maidan to nearly reach Banerjee's Kalighat residence. They were, however, stopped and detained by the police amidst a heavy security presence.

Members of the 'Jogyo Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha' expressed their grievances about the delayed process despite having qualified for the test, appealing for the Chief Minister's attention to resolve their plight. Tensions were high, yet authorities managed to maintain control over potential unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)