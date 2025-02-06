Unfulfilled Promises: SLST 2016 Aspirants Rally for Justice
Hundreds of State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 candidates rallied in Kolkata, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention to receive their appointment letters. Despite clearing the test, they claim to be left jobless. Police detained protesters as they attempted to march peacefully to the Chief Minister's residence.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds of frustrated job seekers took to the streets of Kolkata on Thursday, demanding action from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding their appointments post the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST).
The protesters, claiming to have cleared the SLST in 2016 without receiving appointment letters, rallied from Maidan to nearly reach Banerjee's Kalighat residence. They were, however, stopped and detained by the police amidst a heavy security presence.
Members of the 'Jogyo Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha' expressed their grievances about the delayed process despite having qualified for the test, appealing for the Chief Minister's attention to resolve their plight. Tensions were high, yet authorities managed to maintain control over potential unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beed court sends extortion case accused Walmik Karad in 14-day judicial custody following end of police remand.
Police facilitating BJP's campaign, hooliganism by party workers to disrupt AAP's poll campaign in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
Palghar Police Showcase Stellar 87% Crime Detection Rate in 2024
Supreme Court to Weigh Impact of 'Moment of Threat' Doctrine in Police Shooting Case
Shimla Police Intensify Crackdown on Drug Trafficking