Left Menu

Unfulfilled Promises: SLST 2016 Aspirants Rally for Justice

Hundreds of State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 candidates rallied in Kolkata, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention to receive their appointment letters. Despite clearing the test, they claim to be left jobless. Police detained protesters as they attempted to march peacefully to the Chief Minister's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:49 IST
Unfulfilled Promises: SLST 2016 Aspirants Rally for Justice
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of frustrated job seekers took to the streets of Kolkata on Thursday, demanding action from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding their appointments post the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST).

The protesters, claiming to have cleared the SLST in 2016 without receiving appointment letters, rallied from Maidan to nearly reach Banerjee's Kalighat residence. They were, however, stopped and detained by the police amidst a heavy security presence.

Members of the 'Jogyo Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha' expressed their grievances about the delayed process despite having qualified for the test, appealing for the Chief Minister's attention to resolve their plight. Tensions were high, yet authorities managed to maintain control over potential unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025