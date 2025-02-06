Left Menu

Tragedy at Campus Risbergska: Sweden's Darkest Shooting Unfolds

A tragic shooting at Campus Risbergska in Orebro, Sweden, resulted in 10 fatalities, with the assailant linked to the adult education center. The gunman, who was later found dead, turned his weapon on police as chaos consumed the campus. The incident shocked the nation, drawing condolences from leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orebro | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:48 IST
A horrific shooting unfolded earlier this week at Campus Risbergska in Orebro, Sweden, claiming the lives of 10 individuals. Authorities have linked the shooter to the adult education center, where he opened fire at the campus using a rifle-like weapon. He was discovered dead with an arsenal of firearms and ammunition.

The school offers educational programs for adults, immigrants, and those with intellectual disabilities. Chaos erupted when law enforcement officers arrived to find a scene described as an 'inferno.' Five victims sustained serious gunshot wounds, with two in intensive care as of Thursday.

Investigators have not identified a clear motive, and no terrorist links have been proven. Sweden's leaders joined mourning citizens in Orebro for a memorial service, as the country grapples with the reality of rare school gun violence within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

