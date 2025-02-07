Karnataka and Liverpool University Forge Educational Ties
Karnataka's government signed an MoU with the University of Liverpool to enhance collaboration in education and research. The agreement aims to strengthen research and innovation ties through joint efforts. Notable attendees included CM Siddaramaiah and university officials, emphasizing the partnership's strategic importance.
The Karnataka government has inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Liverpool, promising to bolster cooperation in the fields of education and research, as confirmed by official sources.
The noteworthy MoU ceremony unfolded at the official residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, located at Cauvery, further solidifying the strategic partnership.
The Chief Minister's office highlighted that the agreement focuses on enhancing research, fostering innovation, and establishing a joint working group to drive the collaboration. Present at the signing were CM Siddaramaiah, Industries Minister M B Patil, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar, and University of Liverpool's Vice-Chancellor Prof Tim Jones and Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Ali.
