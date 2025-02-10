Left Menu

TMC's Bratya Basu Urges Professors to Champion Humanism in Education

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu accuses BJP and Left parties of disrupting higher education institutions. At a closed-door meeting, he urges educators to counter opposition narratives and support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's humanist ideology, while avoiding comments against state policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:52 IST
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has accused the BJP and Left factions of attempting to disrupt the operations of higher educational institutions in the state. This assertion was made during a closed meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA).

During the gathering, Basu urged participants to counter opposition narratives by rallying behind the ideology championed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, described as humanist. He emphasized the importance of promoting this ideology over others promoted by the BJP and Marxist factions.

Basu also advised the WBCUPA members to avoid making public comments perceived as critical of the state's policies or leadership, encouraging them instead to focus on spreading humanism in their respective educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

